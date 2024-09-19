 Mumbai: Leopard Spotted Rolling & Relaxing In Bushes Of Aarey Milk Colony; Video Surfaces
Mumbai: Leopard Spotted Rolling & Relaxing In Bushes Of Aarey Milk Colony; Video Surfaces

A wildlife enthusiast and photographer shared the video of the leopard on social media while reporting its sighting in the forested roads of Mumbai.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Leopard spotted in Mumbai's Aarey Forest | Instagram/Ranjeet Jadhav

A leopard was spotted resting in the bushes of Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai as a vehicle passed by the route on Wednesday night. Visuals of the recent leopard sighting showed a car's headlight falling on the wild animal as it was relaxing under the night sky in the forested patch of the city. It was seen rolling and resting in the greens. As the light touched the leopard, it allegedly got disturbed and woke up staring at the vehicle.

A wildlife enthusiast and photographer shared the video of the leopard on social media while reporting its sighting in the forested roads of Mumbai. Ranjeet Jadhav, also a journalist, posted the video online and captioned it as "A leopard was spotted relaxing in Aarey Milk Colony's forested patch late at night."

Take a look at the video below

Mumbai: Leopard Skin & Nails Dumped In Lake In Aarey Forest; Probe Launched
Leopard wakes up, stares at vehicle

In the video shared by Jadhav, we could see the leopard hiding itself around the bushes on the roadside. The animal initially seemed to be resting there and having a night sleep until the light focused on its location. Soon, it tumbled and made repeated movements to turn itself. The leopard, which was lazing on its back, gradually turned around to take note of the situation and the source of the disturbing light.

| A still from the leopard sighting video

| A still from the leopard sighting video |

Seconds into the footage, the leopard was seen staring at the vehicle. It didn't sleep again. The video showed the wild animal waking up and silently sitting there inside the bushes. The leopard appeared to non-aggressive and thus, there were no mentions about it causing any harm to the vehicle or passengers seated inside during the recent encounter.

