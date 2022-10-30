e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 4-yr-old killed as part of two-storey structure collapses in Cheetah Camp

Another child and a 45-year-old man were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Mumbai: A four-year-old boy was killed after a portion of a two-storeyed structure collapsed at Cheetah Camp in Trombay on Saturday evening.

Injured people are now stable

The deceased boy has been identified as Pranav Ashok Mane, while the injured are eight-year-old Ashish Kolji and Jaffar Mandal. A civic official said the injured are in a stable condition. Local activist Faiyaz Alam said the structures in Datta Nagar slum, where the incident took place, are very old and weak. “The structure that collapsed was vacant and almost 20-25 years old. It is located right next to the main road. The portion of the toilet side of the structure fell on kids playing on the road,” he said.

"The structure is on collector's land and there is no occupant on the top two floors. While some workers and local people lived at the ground floor, this building was in a poor state. We have immediately started pulling down some of the dangerous portion of the structure as a precautionary measure," said the civic official from M /East ward. 

