Trombay: Man attacked with iron chopper over bottle of cold drink; two held

The Trombay police on Sunday arrested two men for brutally attacking and injuring a 31-year-old Mankhurd resident over a bottle of cold drink that they assumed to have alcohol mixed in it.

The incident occurred late at night on Sunday when the victim, Ramkanth Yadav, was returning home when he was approached by the two men identified as Shakir Shaikh, 19, and Farukh Shaikh, 22, both residents of Maharashtra Nagar, Trombay.

"Both the accused and the victim lived in the same area and knew each other for a long time. They had occasional fights over petty things and before this crime happened, it was over a bottle of cold drink," said a police officer at Trombay police station.

According to the police, when the victim, Yadav, was carrying a bottle of energy drink in his hand, which was a red-coloured drink, the accused who were already intoxicated with alcohol and were looking for more, demanded to hand over the bottle.'

"They assumed the energy drink bottle had alcohol mixed in it. When he (Yadav) refused, they started giving him threats but Yadav managed to run away from there," said the officer.

Later at night, the duo followed the victim and attacked him with an iron chopper. "This chopper is mostly used for cutting fish, it's very sharp. They also used a bamboo rod to hit him all over his body," added the officer.

Yadav was attacked and injured on his head, while subsequently hit with the bamboo. Upon finding Yadav lying in the middle of the road in a bloodied condition, some acquaintance of his took him to the Sion Hospital and later informed the police.

Yadav is currently in a very critical condition, getting treated by the doctors at the hospital. The police registered a case against the two on the basis of Yadav's statement and initiated an investigation.

"We obtained their contact details and began tracing their locations. They were found in the Shivaji Nagar area, trying to escape. They were trying to go to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh but were arrested before they succeeded," concluded the police officer.

Further, after the arrest was made, the Trombay police registered a case against the duo under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.