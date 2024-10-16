 Mumbai: 3 Dead As Massive Fire Erupts In Lokhandwala's 14-Storey Residential Building; Elderly Couple & House Help Victims Of Deadly Blaze
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Dead As Massive Fire Erupts In Lokhandwala's 14-Storey Residential Building; Elderly Couple & House Help Victims Of Deadly Blaze

Mumbai: 3 Dead As Massive Fire Erupts In Lokhandwala's 14-Storey Residential Building; Elderly Couple & House Help Victims Of Deadly Blaze

The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), his wife Kanta Soni (74), and their house help, Pelubeta (42). All three were inside the flat when the fire broke out and were unable to escape before being fatally injured by the flames.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, resulting in the tragic death of three people. The blaze, which erupted on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building around 8 am, has left residents in shock and raised concerns about fire safety and accessibility in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), his wife Kanta Soni (74), and their house help, Pelubeta (42). All three were inside the flat when the fire broke out and were unable to escape before being fatally injured by the flames. Neighbors alerted the fire brigade as soon as the blaze was spotted. They were immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The couple is survived by two sons, one currently residing in the United States and the other in Singapore.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and civic officials, the blaze was reported at around 8:05 am. Eyewitnesses bhi described seeing flames and thick clouds of dark smoke billowing from the windows of the Sonis’ flat. The fire was intense but largely contained to the 10th-floor residence, sparing the other flats in the building from direct damage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal Access Points; MLA Tamil Selvan Demands Foot Over Bridge
Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal Access Points; MLA Tamil Selvan Demands Foot Over Bridge
‘Rupali Ganguly Is A..’: Anupamaa Fame Rushad Rana REACTS To Actors Quitting Show Because Of Her
‘Rupali Ganguly Is A..’: Anupamaa Fame Rushad Rana REACTS To Actors Quitting Show Because Of Her
Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling Groundbreaking Epilepsy Research
Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling Groundbreaking Epilepsy Research
Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa And Thane Station
Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa And Thane Station
Read Also
J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway,...
article-image

Residents of the building recalled the terrifying moments when they realized a fire had broken out. Many living on the same and higher floors rushed out of their homes and gathered in the society garden, fearing the spread of the fire. “The flat was engulfed in flames, and we saw thick smoke covering the entire floor. It was terrifying, and everyone was in a panic,” said one resident.

One neighbor, describing the tragic outcome, said, “It appeared that the people inside the flat were charred to death. The senior couple and the third person must not have had time to escape from the smoke and fire. It was horrifying to think they were trapped.”

The MFB responded to the emergency call by dispatching several fire engines, water tankers, and ambulances to the scene. The fire brigade worked swiftly, bringing the fire under control within an hour by around 9 am. Despite their quick response, the narrow roads leading to the Lokhandwala Complex slowed down rescue operations.

Residents and citizen groups in the area raised concerns about this issue, which has long been debated. The Andheri-Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association pointed out that fire engines had to navigate narrow roads due to ongoing redevelopment projects in the vicinity. “The fire brigade comes from Irla, and owing to the narrow roads in the Lokhandwala Complex, precious time, often called the ‘golden hour’ is lost. This delay can cost lives. We need to prioritize road-widening in light of all the redevelopment happening across the city,” said Dhaval Shah, from the association.

Read Also
Gwalior Double Murder: Delivery Boy Killed Store Owner & Her 80-Year-Old Mom After Being Fired From...
article-image

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, officials at the scene suggested that the blaze may have been triggered by a short circuit. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire might have started from the flat’s air conditioning unit, but this remains under investigation. The authorities have sent the bodies of the three deceased for autopsy, and further forensic examination will determine the cause of death and verify the source of the fire.

Chandraprakash Soni owned a shipping company called Avalon, located in the RNA Shopping Complex, also in Lokhandwala.

The Lokhandwala community has expressed its shock over the tragic loss of life and called for stronger safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has once again raised questions about the preparedness and infrastructure of Mumbai’s high-rises, particularly in rapidly redeveloping areas like Lokhandwala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 Dead As Massive Fire Erupts In Lokhandwala's 14-Storey Residential Building; Elderly...

Mumbai: 3 Dead As Massive Fire Erupts In Lokhandwala's 14-Storey Residential Building; Elderly...

Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal...

Mumbai: Slum Dwellers' Protest At Wadala's Ravli Junction Delays Local Train Over Closure Of Illegal...

Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling...

Mumbai: KEM Hospital Receives ₹72 Lakh Donation For Advanced Cardiac Equipment Enabling...

Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa...

Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa...

Swachhta Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Collects 10.5 Tons Of Plastic Waste During Cleanliness Drive...

Swachhta Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Collects 10.5 Tons Of Plastic Waste During Cleanliness Drive...