Gwalior Double Murder: Delivery Boy Killed Store Owner & Her 80-Year-Old Mom After Being Fired From Job (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after a mother-daughter duo were allegedly murdered at their residence in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police revealed some shocking details on Wednesday. The main accused has been identified as the delivery boy who worked at the victim's grocery store.

Irfan, along with his friends, planned the murder after he was fired from the job a few days ago over irregularities in cash transactions.

A CCTV of the youths who committed the crime has come to light, in which they were seen outside the house of the women.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | #Gwalior Man Kills Elderly Woman, Her Daughter; CCTV Footage Surfaces Showing Accused From Night Of Incident#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/nsuvUezJUx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 16, 2024

According to information, the incident occurred on Monday at the Garden Homes City Apartment, flat number 322, in Alkapuri, Gwalior. The bodies of Indu Puri and her daughter, Reena Bhalla, were discovered there.

A CCTV footage has come to light, which showed two suspicious individuals, and during the investigation, one of them was identified as Irfan, a former delivery boy at Reena's grocery store.

Irfan had been fired by Reena for mismanaging the accounts. Since he worked at her store for a long time, Irfan knew that the house door was usually open and that valuables were kept inside.

He plotted the murder with three of his friends. The police caught all four suspects just before they could escape to Hyderabad.

Irfan contacted his friend Ankul Jha and also called two other friends, Pramod Mathur and Chhotu Rana, who were working in Hyderabad. The four of them met at a bus stand in Gwalior and then headed to the Garden Homes apartment.

Irfan entered the house first, followed by the others. They first attacked Indu Puri (the mother) by covering her mouth and then started collecting the valuables. While they were doing this, Reena (daughter) came home, and Irfan did the same to her, leading to the deaths of both women.

Minutes before the horrific murder...

The investigation revealed that the crime took place between 9:20 PM and 10:30 PM on Monday night. Reena's two housemaids, who usually come at night to cook and clean, provided crucial information.

One of them said she left after cooking chapatis at 9:20 PM, and when the police arrived in the morning, the chapatis were still in the casserole, meaning the women hadn't eaten.

There was no sign of cooked vegetables, suggesting that either the maid who makes the vegetables didn't come or found the door locked.

CCTV footage from 10:02 PM showed two men near the house, which led the police to identify and track down the suspects. The police believed that the attackers were very familiar with the house.

Housemaid informs police

The police believe that both women were killed on the bed. The attackers may have overpowered the elderly woman, Indu Puri, while others held Reena down, pressing her face into the mattress.

Both women suffocated and died due to the attack. When a housemaid arrived the next morning, the family called a doctor, who confirmed the deaths. Reena’s face had turned black, and her mouth was found filled with her own hair.

The suspects have been arrested, and the police are continuing their investigation to gather more details about the crime.