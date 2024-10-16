 VIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees

VIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees

According to information, the incident occurred at the Madhav Nagar intersection, where traffic constable Brijendra Singh was on duty along with ASI Satishan Sudhakaran and Home Guard Rakesh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Driver Hits, Drags Traffic Constable On Car Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Case Registered Against Absconding Accused  | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty traffic constable was dragged on a bonnet of a speeding car for 100 metres in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Wednesday.

The horrific CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media. It shows the speeding car hitting the traffic constable when he asked the driver to slow down. Instead, the driver accelerated and dragged him on a bonnet of a speeding car.

According to information, the incident occurred at the Madhav Nagar intersection, where traffic constable Brijendra Singh was on duty along with ASI Satishan Sudhakaran and Home Guard Rakesh. Around 5 pm, a red car without a number plate approached from the direction of the AG Office bridge. Constable Brijendra signalled the car to stop, but instead of slowing down, the driver sped up.

Read Also
MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From...
article-image

Car dropped constable at intersection and fled

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn’t Need To Announce CM Face, He’s Already Here', Says DY. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Backing Eknath Shinde For Chief Minister
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn’t Need To Announce CM Face, He’s Already Here', Says DY. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Backing Eknath Shinde For Chief Minister
Bella Hadid Makes An Iconic Comeback At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway After 2-Year Hiatus
Bella Hadid Makes An Iconic Comeback At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway After 2-Year Hiatus
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here
IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To Him Narrating Their Love Story To Shilpa Shirodkar: 'Little Did We Know..'
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To Him Narrating Their Love Story To Shilpa Shirodkar: 'Little Did We Know..'

The constable was hit and landed on the car’s bonnet. Despite this, the driver did not stop and continued driving with the constable clinging to the bonnet for about 100 metres. The driver then made a sharp turn at the Harishankar Puram intersection, causing Brijendra Singh to fall off the car and hit his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious.

The driver fled the scene, but fortunately, the constable was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues and regained consciousness within ten minutes. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Read Also
'Giving Birth No Less Than Physical, Mental Trauma...,' MP High Court Permits Minor's Pregnancy...
article-image

Case registered against accused 

Based on the CCTV footage, the Gwalior SP, Dharmveer Singh, has instructed the police to register a case and take strict action against the driver for obstructing a government officer and reckless driving. A case has been filed at the Jhansi Road Police Station.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred in Indore a few days ago, where the accused driver was also from Gwalior. The police are now working to trace the driver involved in this latest case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees

VIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees

Bhopal: EV Bus Team Assists Passenger In Recovering Jewelry Worth ₹2 Lakhs Left Behind

Bhopal: EV Bus Team Assists Passenger In Recovering Jewelry Worth ₹2 Lakhs Left Behind

'Giving Birth No Less Than Physical, Mental Trauma...,' MP High Court Permits Minor's Pregnancy...

'Giving Birth No Less Than Physical, Mental Trauma...,' MP High Court Permits Minor's Pregnancy...

IIT Indore Develops Catalyst For Clean Hydrogen Production At Low Temperature 

IIT Indore Develops Catalyst For Clean Hydrogen Production At Low Temperature 

MP October 16 Weather Updates: State Receives 44.1 Inches Of Average Rainfall; Drizzels Expected In...

MP October 16 Weather Updates: State Receives 44.1 Inches Of Average Rainfall; Drizzels Expected In...