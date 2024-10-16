VIDEO: Traffic Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Reckless Driver Flees

Caught On Cam: Driver Hits, Drags Traffic Constable On Car Bonnet For 100 Metres In Gwalior; Case Registered Against Absconding Accused | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty traffic constable was dragged on a bonnet of a speeding car for 100 metres in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Wednesday.

The horrific CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media. It shows the speeding car hitting the traffic constable when he asked the driver to slow down. Instead, the driver accelerated and dragged him on a bonnet of a speeding car.

According to information, the incident occurred at the Madhav Nagar intersection, where traffic constable Brijendra Singh was on duty along with ASI Satishan Sudhakaran and Home Guard Rakesh. Around 5 pm, a red car without a number plate approached from the direction of the AG Office bridge. Constable Brijendra signalled the car to stop, but instead of slowing down, the driver sped up.

#WATCH | Traffic Constable Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet for 100 Metres During Routine Vehicle Check In Gwalior#Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/r5sE0bSlcT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 16, 2024

Car dropped constable at intersection and fled

The constable was hit and landed on the car’s bonnet. Despite this, the driver did not stop and continued driving with the constable clinging to the bonnet for about 100 metres. The driver then made a sharp turn at the Harishankar Puram intersection, causing Brijendra Singh to fall off the car and hit his head on the ground, leaving him unconscious.

The driver fled the scene, but fortunately, the constable was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues and regained consciousness within ten minutes. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Case registered against accused

Based on the CCTV footage, the Gwalior SP, Dharmveer Singh, has instructed the police to register a case and take strict action against the driver for obstructing a government officer and reckless driving. A case has been filed at the Jhansi Road Police Station.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred in Indore a few days ago, where the accused driver was also from Gwalior. The police are now working to trace the driver involved in this latest case.