MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From October 20

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last spell of monsoon is expected across Madhya Pradesh except for 6 districts like Burhanpur, Dhar, Khandwa, Mandla, Chhindwara and Betul. It is due to a low pressure area has progressed further and turning into a depression which will bring rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours.

It is expected that the monsoon will bid its farewell to Madhya Pradesh on October 16. After this, there is no possibility of heavy rain anywhere in the state. Monsoon withdrawal line will also move forward.

Current Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Light rain & thundershowers

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for light rain and thundershowers in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone, Sehore, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Anuppur districts on Tuesday.

Sunny days

The weather will remain clear in districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Effect of cold from October 20

According to the Meteorological Department, cold is expected to increase in the state from next week i.e. October 20. The temperature can reach below 20 degrees Celsius at night and 33-34 degrees during the day. The day temperature will also start falling towards the end of month.

Highest rainfall in Mandla

The state has received 44.1 inches of rain in monsoon this year. Jabalpur division has been at the forefront in terms of rainfall where Mandla district received maximum rainfall in the state. More than 60.6 inches of water fell here while 56.8 inches of water fell in Seoni.