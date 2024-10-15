Indore Updates: Woman Pillion Rider Falls To Death After Dozing Off On Bike; Tipper Mows Down Class 12 Girl; Missing Teenager Rescued In Aligarh

Representative Image |

Woman Pillion Rider Falls To Death After Dozing Off On Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman pillion rider from Maharashtra died after she dozed off on a moving bike near Simrol around 2 pm on Sunday. The accident happened when she was on her way to the city with her son. She was rushed to Balaji hospital in Azad Nagar area where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Azad Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Sunita, wife of Ganesh, a resident of Akola, Maharashtra. Her son said that they were on their way to the city when his mother dozed off due to tiredness and fell off the bike. She sustained severe injuries, leading to her death.

Read Also MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

Tipper Mows Down Class 12 Girl

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl from Khandwa was crushed to death by a speeding tipper, while her father was injured on Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 am in front of Chameli Devi College on Khandwa Road when she was coming to the city. Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said the deceased was identified as Kanak, daughter of Raghuraj Singh Gaur, a resident of Ghata Khedi village in Khandwa.

The impact of the incident was so severe that the girl died on the spot. Her family members said Kanak was a student of class 12 at a school on Bypass Road and was staying in the school hostel. She had come to her native place for holiday and her father, who was riding the bike, was going to drop her back. The speeding tipper struck their bike from behind.

Her father fell on the roadside, while Kanak came underneath the wheel of the vehicle. Her father has been admitted to a hospital. The police seized the truck and registered a case against the errant driver.

Missing Teenager Rescued In Aligarh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Banganga police have rescued a missing teen in Aligarh and arrested a youth with whom she had eloped, an official said on Monday. She went missing from her house on October 2 and her parents lodged a missing complaint at the Banganga police station.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar said a search was launched for the 19-year-old and rescued her from Aligarh. Initially, she had gone to Kota where she met a youth Shahrukh, whom she met on social media. Later, they stayed in Delhi together for a couple of days and from there, they reached Aligarh.

The police traced their location and rescued her and caught the youth. As both of them are majors and the woman did not complaint of any wrongdoing, the police did not register a case. However, they arrested the youth after taking preventive action against him.