MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two Piplia Mandi councillors at Gandhi Chouraha on Saturday night, just after Ravan Dahan, escalated into a violent confrontation over online taunting. The incident created significant tension in the area, prompting police to register a case against seven individuals, including one councillor, who was subsequently sent to jail by the tehsil court.

The altercation began with a heated argument between councillors Kamal Gurjar and Babu Mansuri, sparked by comments exchanged in a WhatsApp group about a recent programme organised by the women and child development department. Tensions escalated following Dussehra celebrations, culminating in a physical fight at Gandhi Chowk. Witnesses reported that Gurjar’s nephew, Dilip Gurjar, was assaulted with a wooden stick during the scuffle, intensifying the situation.

Following the fight, a large group of supporters from a local Hindu association gathered at the police station, demanding immediate action against Mansuri and his supporters, whom they accused of the assault. The police maintained a heavy presence throughout the night to manage the growing unrest. After the initial chaos, the order was restored when police filed a case under various sections against Mansuri and six others based on Gurjar’s complaint.

Both councillors accused each other of unprovoked violence, with Mansuri claiming he was attacked without justification. The situation necessitated intervention from local authorities, including municipal council president representative Sunil Deoria, who assured the community that appropriate measures would be taken to address their concerns. Notably, Mansuri, who was elected on a Congress ticket, recently joined the BJP, further complicating the political dynamics in the area.