 MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

Tensions escalated following Dussehra celebrations, culminating in a physical fight at Gandhi Chowk.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two Piplia Mandi councillors at Gandhi Chouraha on Saturday night, just after Ravan Dahan, escalated into a violent confrontation over online taunting. The incident created significant tension in the area, prompting police to register a case against seven individuals, including one councillor, who was subsequently sent to jail by the tehsil court.

The altercation began with a heated argument between councillors Kamal Gurjar and Babu Mansuri, sparked by comments exchanged in a WhatsApp group about a recent programme organised by the women and child development department. Tensions escalated following Dussehra celebrations, culminating in a physical fight at Gandhi Chowk. Witnesses reported that Gurjar’s nephew, Dilip Gurjar, was assaulted with a wooden stick during the scuffle, intensifying the situation.

Read Also
MP Updates: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Indira Sagar Backwaters, Teacher Found Hanging In School
article-image

Following the fight, a large group of supporters from a local Hindu association gathered at the police station, demanding immediate action against Mansuri and his supporters, whom they accused of the assault. The police maintained a heavy presence throughout the night to manage the growing unrest. After the initial chaos, the order was restored when police filed a case under various sections against Mansuri and six others based on Gurjar’s complaint.

Both councillors accused each other of unprovoked violence, with Mansuri claiming he was attacked without justification. The situation necessitated intervention from local authorities, including municipal council president representative Sunil Deoria, who assured the community that appropriate measures would be taken to address their concerns. Notably, Mansuri, who was elected on a Congress ticket, recently joined the BJP, further complicating the political dynamics in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Maha Govt's Move To Allot 90 Acres Land At Marol-Maroshi To Rehabilitate SGNP Slum Dwellers Opposed In Bombay HC
Maha Govt's Move To Allot 90 Acres Land At Marol-Maroshi To Rehabilitate SGNP Slum Dwellers Opposed In Bombay HC
'Reservation Like Old Wine In New Bottle': Petitioners Opposing Maratha Quota Conclude Arguments In Bombay HC
'Reservation Like Old Wine In New Bottle': Petitioners Opposing Maratha Quota Conclude Arguments In Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC Successfully Slides 550-Ton Beam For Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; Second Beam Installation Scheduled For December 2024
Mumbai: BMC Successfully Slides 550-Ton Beam For Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; Second Beam Installation Scheduled For December 2024
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratlam: Student Disha Pirodia To Represent India In Japan Under Prestigious Prerana Learning...

Ratlam: Student Disha Pirodia To Represent India In Japan Under Prestigious Prerana Learning...

MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

MP: 7 Booked For Clash Over Online Feud Between Councillors

FP Follow-Up: Comprehensive Inspection Of Chemical Factories In Meghnagar Industrial Area Commences

FP Follow-Up: Comprehensive Inspection Of Chemical Factories In Meghnagar Industrial Area Commences

MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support...

FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support...