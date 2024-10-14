 MP Updates: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Indira Sagar Backwaters, Teacher Found Hanging In School
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old government teacher allegedly committed suicide, as his body was found hanging in Balwadi Higher Secondary School under Varla tehsil of Sendhwa block. The grim discovery was made at 9:30 am on Monday, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Upon receiving the information, the Varla police swiftly arrived at the scene, where they removed the body from the noose and transported it to the Varla community health centre for a post-mortem.

The deceased, identified as Praveen, was employed at the Primary School in Chikhli. His body was found hanging from a window in one of the rooms of Balwadi Higher Secondary School, causing significant distress among students and faculty.

Varla station in-charge Madhav Singh Thakur said that no suicide note was recovered from Praveen, leaving the reasons for this tragic act unclear. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation, focusing on statements from family members and other witnesses to uncover the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at Hanumantiya Island, the bodies of an elderly couple from Indore were discovered floating in the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam on Monday.

Deceased were identified as Bhagwan Singh Dhakad, 66, and his wife Sunita. They had been staying at a resort on the island for the past two days, and were found after resort employees noticed shoes and a body floating near the water.

According to Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai, CCTV footage captured the couple taking a morning walk together, but just hours later, the tragic discovery was made. A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team was called to retrieve the bodies.

While initial indications suggest the deaths may have been accidental, police are investigating the case from multiple angles, examining CCTV footage and the couple’s mobile phones for further clues.

