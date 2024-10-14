 Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Crime Branch Intensifies Hunt In Khandwa, Omkareshwar To Nab Wanted Accused Shivkumar Gautam
The murder of Baba Siddique, former minister and leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has stirred significant concern among the public and law enforcement alike.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
NCP Leader and Former minister Late Baba Siddique | X

Omkareshwar/ Khandwa: A team from the Maharashtra crime branch has mobilised to Khandwa and Omkareshwar in search of the primary suspect, Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, following the high-profile murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

The ongoing investigation has seen a coordinated effort by the Mumbai police, which previously scoured Ujjain, before making its way to Omkareshwar late Sunday evening.

Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Siddique's funeral.

Three suspects arrested so far

Mumbai police have arrested three suspects Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Pravin Lonkar, the 28-year-old brother of Shubham Lonkar, from Pune. They were produced before the court. Search for another Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, are residents of Gandara village in Bahraich in connection with the murder is being going on.

article-image

A thorough inquiry is being executed in various hospitality establishments across pilgrimage locations, including hotels, dharamshalas, and ashrams, where the suspects might potentially seek refuge.

Omkareshwar police station in-charge, Anok Scindia, confirmed that a contingent of police officers arrived in Omkareshwar, gathering valuable intelligence, but returned later in the night.

Reports indicated that the three assailants had conspired to flee to Omkareshwar after committing the murder. However, with two suspects already apprehended, the whereabouts of Shiva remain elusive, prompting the crime branch's continued efforts to locate him.

article-image

In response to the escalating situation, Maharashtra police have ramped up their surveillance operations across pilgrimage areas, particularly in Omkareshwar and Ujjain, as well as border districts between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Local law enforcement has issued explicit directives to guest house operators and hotel staff, urging them to immediately report any unidentified individuals. The police emphasised that allowing guests to stay without proper identification could result in stringent repercussions.

As the investigation continues privately, the local communities are on alert, hoping for swift justice in the wake of this shocking case.

