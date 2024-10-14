Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Unable To Get Lawrence Bishnoi Custody Due To Home Ministry Order, Says Report

(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

A home ministry order is coming in the way of Mumbai Police getting custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, India Today has reported. Bishnoi gang has allegedly shot and killed Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique on October 12. Bishnoi is currently in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat but his gang has been carrying out criminal activities. Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Siddique's killing. Three people have been arrested so far.

India Today has reported that a Union Home Ministry order is coming in the way of Mumbai Police to secure custody of Bishnoi.

The order, said the news outlet, prohibits Bishnoi's transfer from Sabarmati prison. It has been reported that earlier, the order was to remain in effect until August 2024 but the deadline has now reportedly been extended.

Former Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. The killing took place in late evening on the festive day of Dussehra. Siddique was shot when he was entering a vehicle around 9:30 pm.

The leader was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries two-hours after the shooting.

The police have arrested three accused in this matter and search is on for the fourth one. The investigation in Baba Siddique murder case is likely to involve police departments in several states of the country.

Lawrence Bishnoi has dozens of cases registered against him. He was taken to Sabarmati jail in relation to cross-border smuggling. The gangster has previously claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.