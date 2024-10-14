FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Shocking D Company, Lawrence Bishnoi & Supari Connection In Baba Siddique Murder

(File photo) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader and former minister Late Baba Siddique | X

It is now becoming increasingly clear that the 'supar' (contract) to gun down Baba Siddique was given to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang by a person who was earlier very close to the ex-minister. This notorious person who is facing several criminal charges in the UAE suspected that Baba was behind a recent pamphlet in which people were warned against having any dealings with him. The FPJ was the only newspaper to have reported about the pamphlet in its report front paged on Sunday.

It is reliably learnt that Baba's enmity with this businessman and his brother, who is also facing criminal charges, over big money matters has been continuing for the past few years. According to sources, these two businessmen had approached Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan and asked him to settle their financial disputes with Baba. Dawood assigned the task to his principal lieutenant Chhota Shakeel who made several threatening calls to Baba from Pakistan and asked him to resolve the issue with the businessmen-brothers, but in vain.

Security agencies in Delhi received a tip-off about these calls and they were surprised that Baba did not complain to the Mumbai police about these repeated telephonic threats from Shakeel. The Maharashtra government was alerted about the threats emanating from Pakistan and a senior official of the state home department called Baba over to Mantralaya and pointedly asked him why he was not lodging a complaint against Chhota Shakeel. Baba reportedly gave some vague excuse and wriggled himself out of this meeting. Obviously he did not wish to anger the D gang.

This conduct of Baba surprised the state home department and the officials were wondering why he is unwilling to complain against D company. Several years ago, the then deputy commissioner of police, Arup Patnaik, who had his office in Bandra, had chased a car in which notorious drug dealer Philo Khan was speeding. Finally Patnaik caught up with Khan and found that he was close to Baba. This was confirmed by Patnaik in a telephonic talk with the FPJ on Sunday. Patnaik later rose up the ranks to become the police commissioner of Mumbai.

Parallely Baba too had gone up from being a corporator of Bandra to become its MLA and later a minister in the Maharashtra government and no inquiry was held against him.

Meanwhile, the owning up of responsibility for Baba's murder by the Bishnoi gang shows that it has now come to stay in Mumbai. With the two principal gangs led by Dawood and Chhota Rajan on the wane, Bishnoi is trying to step into the vacuum. He has smelt a big opportunity in taking over Mumbai's underworld. He first targeted actor Salman Khan with a view to send a scare among Bollywood, which has a turnover running into billions. Now by killing Baba he has made it clear that he should be taken seriously by all concerned.

The Mumbai police's problem is that it has very little intelligence on the Bishnoi gang, most of whose members are scattered across north India. He has hundreds of boys ready to do his bidding at short notice. The gang is very thorough in its operations. It does professional recce of a target before moving in and has a 100 % strike rate. The firing on Salman's house was only meant as a warning.

The local police has applied to the Union home ministry for permission to transport Bishnoi, who is lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, to Mumbai for interrogation in connection with the Salman case. However, the ministry is still to respond. It is learnt that some politicians are backing Bishnoi.