Baba Siddique Death: Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma Look Devastated At NCP Leader's Residence In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 13, 2024
Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader, was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12, 2024
Salman Khan's family, who shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, were seen arriving at the NCP leader's residence in Mumbai
Dressed in a shirt, Sohail Khan looked devastated as he arrived at Baba Siddique's home ahead of his last rites
Arbaaz Khan's second wife, Shura Khan and Iulia Vantur also were seen arriving
Salman Khan, however, was not seen. Reportedly, the actor has been going through a difficult time after the death of Baba Siddique
Alvira Khan Agnihotri's husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri also accompanied Sohail Khan and others
