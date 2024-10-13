'A True Leader Who Worked Tirelessly For People': Yuvraj Singh Left Shocked After Baba Siddique's Murder In Mumbai

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed his shock at the assassination of popular politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday night. Siddique was shot dead by three contract-killers allegedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

The bike-borne assailants shot the 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader multiple times when he was celebrating Dussehra outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East. Two bullets entered his chest which resulted in his eventual death.

The veteran politician of the Ajit Pawar faction was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West where he breathed his last. The doctors however, did not confirm whether he was brought dead or not, they are still waiting for the post-mortem report but they did mention his time of death at 11.25 pm.

Yuvi, who knew Siddique personally, was naturally left deeply saddened by the horrific incident which took place in one of the poshest localities in nestled in the heart of the richest city in India.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Baba Siddique.

"A true leader who worked tirelessly for the people, his sincerity and large-heartedness will be remembered by all who knew him. My condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time.

"May his soul find eternal peace," the 42-year-old retired cricketer Tweeted on X.

Who was Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique was an Indian politician and social worker, affiliated with the Indian National Congress. He has served multiple terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bandra West constituency in Mumbai.

Known for his strong local influence, Siddique is widely recognised for his annual Iftar parties, which have become a gathering point for Bollywood celebrities and political leaders.

His 2013 Iftar party made headlines when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ended their long-standing feud and hugged each other in public. Apart from politics, Siddique is dedicated to community service, focusing on issues like education and healthcare for the underprivileged.