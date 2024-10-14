 Baba Siddique Death: Questions Raised On Absence Of ‘Y’ Security
The security team assigned to protect and provide 'Y' security to Baba Siddique did not react to the attacks on the deceased leader. Lawrence Bishnoi gang members allegedly involved in shootings were chased and apprehended by Mumbai police.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Baba Siddique | File

By a strange coincidence, personnel who were detailed to provide ‘Y’ security to Baba Siddique did not respond when the ex-minister was fired upon on Saturday night in Bandra.

It was left to the Mumbai Police to chase and nab the two alleged shooters belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Those on Y security are central government employees.

When on April 14, Bishnoi gang members opened fire on actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra (West), at that time also his Y security personnel were conspicuous by their absence.

It was left to Salman’s building watchman to chase the motorcycle-borne shooters. The question then arose how did the shooters knew that Y security personnel were not there at Salman’s building.

