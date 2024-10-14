 Baba Siddique Death: Tight Security Enforced To Protect Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique
Security around MLA Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the late politician, and actor Salman Khan, has been increased following the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for killing former MLA Baba Siddiqui.

Megha Kuchik Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
(L) Salman Khan and (R) Zeeshan Siddique | File

MLA Zeeshan Siddique's security has been tightened following the murder of his father, Baba Siddique. Currently, tight police security has been stationed outside Zeeshan’s residence in Bandra (West). After Baba Siddique’s murder, police presence outside his house has also been increased.

The Mumbai Police’s Rapid Commando Platoon (RCP) team has been deployed to the location, and barricades have been set up to prevent unauthorised entry into the residence. Security has also been increased at the bungalows of ministers in the Malabar Hill Actor Salman Khan and Baba Siddiqui had been close friends for many years area.

Similar measures have been taken at the residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar. Patrols have been intensified outside the bungalows of other ministers in the area.

Senior police officials have given instructions to block critical points in Malabar Hill and establish roadblocks at key locations to ensure security. Additionally, security around Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, Bandra (West), has been heightened with a heavy police presence outside.

According to sources, Baba Siddique had received death threats 15 days before his murder, and a few months ago, there had been a shooting outside Salman Khan’s apartment, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Salman and Baba Siddique had been close friends for many years, and the Bishnoi gang had reportedly warned that those helping Salman would be held accountable. It is widely speculated that this threat may be linked to Siddique’s murder, and the police are continuing their investigation.

