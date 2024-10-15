Indore: Ghosts Walk, Blood Gushes Out As Youths Celebrate Premature ‘Halloween’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The premises of the old medical college, also known as the King Edward Medical School Building, which is lying in shambles for many years, was transformed into a virtual graveyard for a chilling spectacle on Sunday night. Ghostly figures, blood-soaked fountains, and eerie screams filled the night air as a group of local youths prematurely celebrated Halloween on the government campus on Sunday.

Though the ‘Halloween’ festival is still two weeks away, the group of thrill-seekers disregarded the usual norms and staged their spooky celebration at the abandoned medical school, sending ripples through the authorities of MGM Medical College.

Moreover, the ‘graveyard’ prepared outside their office was enough to scare their soul out as they expressed fear and concern by seeing horror quotes like ‘Oh Stree Kal Ana’, demon’s chamber, RIP and many others were painted on the walls of the old building. “We were scared, shocked, and surprised by seeing such a graveyard, blood soaked fountain, skeleton hanging on the building.

Initially, it gave a feeling of black magic performed or a movie was shot. We heaved a sigh of relief when we saw some people shifting the stuff used to create the haunted theme house in the building,” an official said, wishing anonymity. The official added that the building is already famous as a haunted.

Unofficial permission sought, Dean unaware of party

The old medical school building is the property of MGM Medical College. The organiser had taken an unofficial permission for only 20 people to visit the campus building to see the monument. According to sources, a group belonging to the Jain community sought permission for the same and was preparing for the same for the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit expressed unawareness about the party and said that the group had sought permission to visit the building only.

Dean house garden turns into party lawn

Sources said that various prominent people including the political figures had forced the medical college administration to give permission for organising the party. Surprisingly, the food was served to the participants on the lawn of the Dean’s house. They even broke the glass of the mobile food testing lab, parked in the campus.

KEM building history

The KEM School was established in 1848 and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College came into existence in 1953, about a century later. The KEM School is an example of French Gothic style architecture and it is even famous as ‘Hogwarts’ among the city’s youth.