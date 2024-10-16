J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface

Visuals From The Spot | X Of Tahir Peerzada & Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kishtwar (J&K): A major fire broke out in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar in Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 68 houses were damaged by the fire.

Locals in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar sought help after the fire destroyed their houses.

"It is a very difficult situation. Everything has been burnt...The government should give something and help," says an affected family member.

Seventy houses, including a Jamia Masjid, were destroyed in a devastating fire in Warwan, Kishtwar!



Kindly extend your support to the fire victims of Warwan, Kishtwar by contributing through Ababeel Doda, the most trusted NGO in the Chenab Valley!



Your generosity will provide… pic.twitter.com/9wFn96INyo — Tahir Peerzada (@TahirPeerzada_) October 15, 2024

I am deeply saddened by the fire incident in Warwan, Kishtwar which has damaged over 70 houses, including a mosque. I urge the LG administration to provide immediate compensation on a fast-track basis, as there is already cold weather. A special package is essential to help… pic.twitter.com/ZSpgQcgVtm — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 15, 2024

Another resident said, "After 2 o'clock yesterday, this incident happened here. Now, they were spending the night under the roof. Some are still in the fields. Today, the district administration has brought some tents here. Some people have been provided tents here."

He further said "They will spend the night here. Some people are on the roads...Some are in the jungle. Because it is the winter season, people cannot stay outside."

"It is very difficult. I don't know. I don't know what to do. I am old, I have a lot of problems. I am in a bad condition. I am not able to sleep. I am very tired.," said a woman.

Residents Being Relocated

Meanwhile, the residents are being relocated and temporary shelters have been provided for them. The administration provided relief materials, including food, clothing, and medical supplies for the families.

Statement Of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, "After receiving the calls we sent our disaster management teams to the spot. Earlier, we got to know that 40 houses have been affected by the fire. However, today we found out that 68 houses have been affected...We will start the relief and rehabilitation work from now onwards."

The rehabilitation process aims to provide immediate support and long-term solutions for the displaced residents. The government has also provided financial assistance to families and enhanced security to ensure safety.