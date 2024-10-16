 J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface

J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, "After receiving the calls we sent our disaster management teams to the spot. Earlier, we got to know that 40 houses have been affected by the fire. However, today we found out that 68 houses have been affected...We will start the relief and rehabilitation work from now onwards."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Visuals From The Spot | X Of Tahir Peerzada & Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kishtwar (J&K): A major fire broke out in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar in Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 68 houses were damaged by the fire.

Locals in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar sought help after the fire destroyed their houses.

"It is a very difficult situation. Everything has been burnt...The government should give something and help," says an affected family member.

Read Also
J&K Encounter Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover, Shot Dead By Army's Heavy Firing During Baramulla...
article-image

Another resident said, "After 2 o'clock yesterday, this incident happened here. Now, they were spending the night under the roof. Some are still in the fields. Today, the district administration has brought some tents here. Some people have been provided tents here."

FPJ Shorts
J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface
J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway, Visuals Surface
Embarrassment! Seatings At Chinnaswamy Stadium Filled With Dirt And Bird Excretion As Rain Delays Start Of IND vs NZ 1st Test; Video
Embarrassment! Seatings At Chinnaswamy Stadium Filled With Dirt And Bird Excretion As Rain Delays Start Of IND vs NZ 1st Test; Video
World Food Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
World Food Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Royal Enfield Teases First Electric Bike, Debut Scheduled for EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield Teases First Electric Bike, Debut Scheduled for EICMA 2024

He further said "They will spend the night here. Some people are on the roads...Some are in the jungle. Because it is the winter season, people cannot stay outside."

"It is very difficult. I don't know. I don't know what to do. I am old, I have a lot of problems. I am in a bad condition. I am not able to sleep. I am very tired.," said a woman.

Read Also
J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector
article-image

Residents Being Relocated

Meanwhile, the residents are being relocated and temporary shelters have been provided for them. The administration provided relief materials, including food, clothing, and medical supplies for the families.

Statement Of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, "After receiving the calls we sent our disaster management teams to the spot. Earlier, we got to know that 40 houses have been affected by the fire. However, today we found out that 68 houses have been affected...We will start the relief and rehabilitation work from now onwards."

The rehabilitation process aims to provide immediate support and long-term solutions for the displaced residents. The government has also provided financial assistance to families and enhanced security to ensure safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway,...

J&K: 68 Houses Damaged As Fire Breaks Out In Kishtwar's Mulwarwan Village; Rehabilitation Underway,...

Singapore Scrambles F-15 Jets Following Air India Express Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway

Singapore Scrambles F-15 Jets Following Air India Express Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway

Air India Flight Al127 Resumes Journey To Chicago After Emergency Diversion To Canada's Iqaluit Due...

Air India Flight Al127 Resumes Journey To Chicago After Emergency Diversion To Canada's Iqaluit Due...

Ghaziabad: Family, Suffering From Liver Problem, Catches Cook Mixing Her Urine In Their Food;...

Ghaziabad: Family, Suffering From Liver Problem, Catches Cook Mixing Her Urine In Their Food;...

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As J&K CM, Surinder Choudhary His Deputy; Top India Bloc Leaders Attend...

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As J&K CM, Surinder Choudhary His Deputy; Top India Bloc Leaders Attend...