J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

Representational Image

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries following an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir near the International Border early Wednesday, the border guarding force said.

The BSF said in a statement that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border.

About India-Pakistan Border

The India-Pakistan border stretches approximately 3,323 kilometres, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.

The India-Pakistan border, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, has been a flashpoint for frequent skirmishes and ceasefire violations. Tensions have fluctuated over the years, with sporadic cross-border firing incidents often escalating into major security concerns.

The BSF, responsible for guarding this sensitive region, frequently faces challenges due to these border tensions.

The current incident highlights ongoing security issues and the volatile nature of the region's border dynamics.