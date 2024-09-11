 J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

The BSF said in a statement that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries following an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir near the International Border early Wednesday, the border guarding force said.

The BSF said in a statement that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 17 Injured, 5 Critical As BSF Vehicle Turns Turtle In Narayanpur
article-image

"One BSF personnel sustained injuries in the firing from the Pakistan side. Troops are on high alert," stated the BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan border.

About India-Pakistan Border

FPJ Shorts
Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health
Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health
KLEE 2024: 3 Year LLB Rank List OUT; Check Important Details Inside
KLEE 2024: 3 Year LLB Rank List OUT; Check Important Details Inside
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 3, Part 1)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 3, Part 1)
Jayam Ravi's Wife Aarti Claims Divorce Was Announced Without Her Consent: 'I Was Shocked, Decision Is One-Sided'
Jayam Ravi's Wife Aarti Claims Divorce Was Announced Without Her Consent: 'I Was Shocked, Decision Is One-Sided'

The India-Pakistan border stretches approximately 3,323 kilometres, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.

The India-Pakistan border, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, has been a flashpoint for frequent skirmishes and ceasefire violations. Tensions have fluctuated over the years, with sporadic cross-border firing incidents often escalating into major security concerns.

Read Also
J&K: 2 BSF Jawans Injured As Pak Rangers Open Fire Along International Border In Jammu's Arnia...
article-image

The BSF, responsible for guarding this sensitive region, frequently faces challenges due to these border tensions.

The current incident highlights ongoing security issues and the volatile nature of the region's border dynamics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Announces 3rd List Of 11 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

AAP Announces 3rd List Of 11 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

J&K: BSF Personnel Injured In Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan In Akhnoor Sector

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh