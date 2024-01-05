Chhattisgarh: 17 Injured, 5 Critical As BSF Vehicle Turns Turtle In Narayanpur

Representative Photo

Jagdalpur: Seventeen jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday.

Of the injured, the condition of five is reported to be critical. The injured are being shifted to the state capital Raipur for better medical care.

The accident

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said that the incident took place near Kumhari village between Raoghata and Tadoki police stations on the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts. The jawans are from the 162 Battalion of the BSF deployed in the district for anti-Maoist operations.

Injured were rushed to hospital

Sharma said the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle skipped the road before overturning. Of the troopers, 17 were injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital in Narayanpur district.

The doctors attending on them said the condition of 4 to 5 jawans are critical and they have been referred to the state capital, Raipur. Till the filing of the report, preparations were on to shift the critically injured jawans to Raipur.