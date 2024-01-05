Chhattisgarh: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Accuses ECI Of Disregarding Opposition's Concerns Over EVMs

File pic

Raipur: Election Commission of India (ECI) continuously Lok Sabha paying no heed to the opposition’s complaints and concerns raised in the context of credibility and fair functioning of EVM’s, Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while speaking to media at Raipur airport on Thursday before leaving for Delhi.

Opposition voices must be listened to, he said.

Jay Ram Ramesh had already written a letter to ECI. We are continuously questioning the credibility of EVM, even the majority of people doubt the impartial functioning of EVM, but no attention was paid by ECI, which is itself a serious issue, Baghel said.

Baghel to submit committee report

During the interaction with the media, the former CM said he is going to Delhi to submit the alliance committee report and act as per the instructions of the High Command.

He also hinted that, though Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra is not covering the entire Chhattisgarh, it will cross through 7 districts of the state and its impacts cannot be ignored.

In the context of Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi’s Padyatra has been visualized as one of tested strategies to establish connection with the public and its far-fetched impacts cannot be ignored.

Secondly, here in Chhattisgarh, BJP had already clarified its stand that it has to claim all the 11 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Former CM slams BJP led Govt

The former CM who again adopted aggressive mode towards BJP led Sai government indicated that he has information about the functioning of the ruling government and will await and see how it is performing in the state.

We are closely monitoring the functioning and decisions of the BJP government, adopting a strategy to wait and watch, Baghel made a veiled threat.

Let the government function first, he urged the media.