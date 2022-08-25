Chhatisgarh: Protest on employment policy ensues intense fighting between BJP and Congress

Representational Image

Raipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chhattisgarh unit which is passing through a phase of internal factionalism and transformation since it lost assembly elections in 2018, staged a united and massive demonstration in the state against Baghel government employment policies on Wednesday. Thereafter it again signalled that it engaged itself in the preparation for the next colossal assault. State President Arun Sao addressed a press conference in Raipur on Thursday on the issue and clarified that more such demonstrations will be carried out in the future and Bhupesh government will be uprooted.

Concurrently, it also ignited the ruling Congress party in the state which vehemently countered and tried to expose BJP on various fronts.

Congress released CCTV footage of the demonstration on Thursday in which BJP workers were spotted damaging public property and lodged FIR against several BJP workers. The ruling party termed these men as hired goons.

Notably, the mudslinging that started between the two parties indicated both the parties entered into the election campaign a year ahead before the actual polls.

However, BJP top brass who are closely monitoring the overhaul and the performance of state BJP after the recent change of guards in Chhattisgarh has reportedly modified the strategy related to Chhattisgarh.

The recent inflow of saffron party national cadre leaders in the state is part of it. The leaders were coming to guide and improvise its regional leaders, informed trusted party internal sources.

In the due course, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the capital city Raipur on August 27. Although he is coming for the publicity of the book written on PM, the main objective is to revitalize the BJP cadres resting in slumber for the last three years, the source said.

Coincidentally, after the central investigating agencies carried out raids on the various locations and premises related to major key market players and business tycoons, the inflow of the BJP central leaders into Chhattisgarh has also increased.