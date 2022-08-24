Chhattisgarh: BJP registers massive protest against Bhupesh Baghel govt's employment policies, 450 men detained

Raipur: A massive crowd of Chhattisgarh’s Bhartiya Janata Party BJP’s youth wing members comprising 9,000 BJP workers protesting fiercely on the roads of Capital City Raipur against Bhupesh Baghel government employment policies, under the leadership of MP Tejasvi Surya were reported clashing with police on Wednesday.

Police used mild force to disperse the mob, and around 450 BJP members were detained in the capital city Raipur on Wednesday later on they were freed after the protest is over, a senior government official said.

Agitators were detained while they were proceeding to gherao Chief Minister’s official residence, he added.

Despite skirmish reported between protestors and deployed security forces, the demonstrators failed to gherao CM house.

However, after the protest Tejasvi Surya interacted with the media and said, we have given three months ultimatum to Baghel government, either to fulfil the backlogs and regularize the contractual government servants in government institutions and provide jobs to the unemployed youth or have to face strong and series of protest.

People are fed up with Baghel’s fake electoral promises and in coming elections the Congress will be uprooted from power, BJP State in-charge D Purendeshwari said.

Newly elected BJP state president Arun Sao commented that after seeing the people’s strength, CM Baghel must have understood that BJP revived its strength and in coming elections, he has to lose.

On the BJP’s agitation over employment policies, Parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey addressed a press conference and said, the employment figures of Baghel government are far better than Central government. If BJP’s youth wing wants to register a strong protest, then they may stage a demonstration against the Modi government which failed to provide 2 crore jobs per year.