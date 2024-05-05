VIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Woman complains that man cancelled marriage at last moment after his demand for a bigger car was not fulfilled in UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

In a shameful incident, a man in UP's Muzaffarnagar cancelled his marriage after his in-laws gifted him a Maruti Wagon R car instead of the Hyundai Creta as promised to him before. The bridegroom, identified as one Amir Alam, cancelled the marriage at the last moment and stopped the baraat from visiting the girl's house after he learnt that his in-laws had not fulfilled his demand and arranged a Wagon R car instead of the Hyundai Creta.

Acccording to a report, the family members of the bride learnt about the man cancelling the marriage at the last moment. All arrangements had been done by the girl's family and the relatives as well as those who were present at the marriage hall had all arrangements ready. However, everyone was shocked to learn about the last minute cancellation of the marriage by the bridegroom.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Girl Demands For Justice

A video of the girl has surfaced in which she is seen asking for justice. The sobbing woman narrates what happened and how the man refused to marrry her at the last moment after his demand for the car of his choice was not fulfilled.

In the video, the girl is seen wearing the traditional wedding dress with mehndi on her hands. She struggles to hold back her tears as she narrates her ordeal. She says that her family was made to suffer for no reason and that the man should be punished for cancelling the marriage in this way.

According to the villagers, a case was filed against the man who refused to marry and cancelled the wedding at the last minute over his demand for a "bigger car". He is said to be absconding after learning that the matter had reached the police.