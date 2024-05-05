 VIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In UP's Muzaffarnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In UP's Muzaffarnagar

VIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A video of the girl has surfaced in which she is seen asking for justice. The sobbing woman narrates what happened and how the man refused to marrry her at the last moment after his demand for the car of his choice was not fulfilled.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Woman complains that man cancelled marriage at last moment after his demand for a bigger car was not fulfilled in UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

In a shameful incident, a man in UP's Muzaffarnagar cancelled his marriage after his in-laws gifted him a Maruti Wagon R car instead of the Hyundai Creta as promised to him before. The bridegroom, identified as one Amir Alam, cancelled the marriage at the last moment and stopped the baraat from visiting the girl's house after he learnt that his in-laws had not fulfilled his demand and arranged a Wagon R car instead of the Hyundai Creta.

Acccording to a report, the family members of the bride learnt about the man cancelling the marriage at the last moment. All arrangements had been done by the girl's family and the relatives as well as those who were present at the marriage hall had all arrangements ready. However, everyone was shocked to learn about the last minute cancellation of the marriage by the bridegroom.

Girl Demands For Justice

A video of the girl has surfaced in which she is seen asking for justice. The sobbing woman narrates what happened and how the man refused to marrry her at the last moment after his demand for the car of his choice was not fulfilled.

Read Also
Kerala Shocker: Trivandrum Doctor Dies By Suicide After Marriage Cancelled Over BMW, Gold Demand In...
article-image

In the video, the girl is seen wearing the traditional wedding dress with mehndi on her hands. She struggles to hold back her tears as she narrates her ordeal. She says that her family was made to suffer for no reason and that the man should be punished for cancelling the marriage in this way.

According to the villagers, a case was filed against the man who refused to marry and cancelled the wedding at the last minute over his demand for a "bigger car". He is said to be absconding after learning that the matter had reached the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 5, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

IAF Corporal Killed In J&K Attack Attended Sister's Wedding In MP 15 Days Ago

IAF Corporal Killed In J&K Attack Attended Sister's Wedding In MP 15 Days Ago

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Araria Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners,...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Araria Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners,...

VIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In...

VIDEO: Groom Demands Hyundai Creta In Dowry, Cancels Wedding After Bride's Family Offers Wagon R In...

UP: Husband Attacks Wife With Knife In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide By Slitting Throat In...

UP: Husband Attacks Wife With Knife In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide By Slitting Throat In...