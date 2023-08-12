He Won’t Talk About Scams: Jairam Ramesh’s Jibe At PM

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi would not talk about the scams of BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government. The Congress leader took to Twitter on Saturday and said,

"Today, the Prime Minister is going to Madhya Pradesh. Forced by his habit, he will talk tall, make false claims and show false dreams. But people of Madhya Pradesh would like the PM to talk about their problems."

"There have been scams in Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, contractors have made allegations of demanding 50 per cent commission.

Will PM say anything on these? Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are at their peak in the state,” he added.