Bhopal: 'Students Must Respect National Heritage, Traditions,' Urges NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani has said that students are the future of the country and they should have a sense of respect and curiosity towards the knowledge, tradition and heritage of their nation.

By instilling this feeling in the students, future teachers can gain the ability to solve their problems and by removing the inconsistencies of the colonial education system, they can contribute to the national development,” he said, adding that “The New Education Policy-2020 includes a proper vision of solutions to the above questions and challenges.”

Professor Saklani was the chief guest at the annual prize distribution and cultural event at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the city on Saturday.

FP Photo

He had a separate dialogue session with the students on Sunday morning. He said that they should awaken the feeling of patriotism in themselves and pave the way for making India a world leader again. Citing the example of Japan, he told the students how a nation can become developed on the strength of the national character of its citizens. We should learn from Japan how to be a pioneer.

He visited an exhibition of models made by the students of the institute on science-technology innovations and geographical-historical and agricultural technology issues. Quoting former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam, he asked the students to dream and fix their goals. He emphasised the need to make good use of time and keep introspecting.

FP Photo

Shankar Dayal Sharma Memorial Gold Medal for the last three sessions was awarded to the students who have excelled in academic and co-curricular activities throughout the year. Yashoda Sharma-M.Ed. (2020-21), Fiza Faruqui -M.Ed. (2021-22) and Tanuja Sharma -B.Sc. B.Ed. (2022-23) were given the award for the past three sessions respectively. Every year, one student of the institute receives this medal for overall performance.

FP Photo

House Advisors Alka Singh and Rajesh Kumar received the championship trophy of Birsa Munda (Blue House) selected for the best performance in literary, scientific, cultural and sports activities. Blue House stood champion in literary and sports activities, Giju Bhai Badheka (Green House) stood first in science and Subhadrakumari Chauhan (Red House) House stood first in culture.

Among the individual participants, Abhinav Bajpai and Priya Nirala stood first in cultural activities, Sahil in literature. Director honoured Richa Nayak and Rakesh Bishnoi and Priya Agrahari for their performance in athletics. Besides, students presented dances and songs which enchanted the audience.