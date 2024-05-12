 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Market, Badwai Village & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBhopal Power Cut Plan May 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Market, Badwai Village & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Market, Badwai Village & More; Check Full List Below

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation is urging residents to make necessary preparations and arrangements for scheduled power outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued a power outage schedule for May 13, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned disruptions have been strategically scheduled at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during these scheduled power cuts.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Sadhana Enclav , IES Colony, Nirupam Phase 2 and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Badwai Village, Gas Rahat Colony, 6 Grarh, Lal Quarter, Jain Colony, Palasi nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Idgah Hills, T. B Hospital, E.M.R.I.,108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc. Police Colony, Bajpai Multi & nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: CTO Model School, New Market, Centre Point and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
Indore Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need...
article-image

The scheduled power outages are essential for facilitating maintenance work and ensuring the smooth functioning of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are urged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare in advance and make necessary arrangements to cope with the designated hours of power cuts. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 20% Candidates In 5th Phase Have Criminal Cases, Reveals ADR Report

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 20% Candidates In 5th Phase Have Criminal Cases, Reveals ADR Report

Delhi: 2 Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Via Emails, Searches Underway

Delhi: 2 Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Via Emails, Searches Underway

Viral Video: Ishant Sharma Gives Virat Kohli Fiery Send-Off After Taking His Wicket And Bumps Into...

Viral Video: Ishant Sharma Gives Virat Kohli Fiery Send-Off After Taking His Wicket And Bumps Into...

Afghanistan Crisis: Over 300 Dead, 2,000 Homes Destroyed As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Country

Afghanistan Crisis: Over 300 Dead, 2,000 Homes Destroyed As Floods Wreak Havoc In The Country

Mumbai: Woman Banker Loses ₹54 Lakh To Scammers In Prepaid Task Fraud

Mumbai: Woman Banker Loses ₹54 Lakh To Scammers In Prepaid Task Fraud