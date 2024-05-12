Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Market, Badwai Village & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued a power outage schedule for May 13, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned disruptions have been strategically scheduled at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during these scheduled power cuts.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Sadhana Enclav , IES Colony, Nirupam Phase 2 and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Badwai Village, Gas Rahat Colony, 6 Grarh, Lal Quarter, Jain Colony, Palasi nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Idgah Hills, T. B Hospital, E.M.R.I.,108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc. Police Colony, Bajpai Multi & nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: CTO Model School, New Market, Centre Point and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power outages are essential for facilitating maintenance work and ensuring the smooth functioning of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are urged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare in advance and make necessary arrangements to cope with the designated hours of power cuts. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical system.