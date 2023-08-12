Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals, Dalits & Backward Groups

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Asserting BJP's victory in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi expressed confidence that he will inaugurate Sant Ravidas Memorial in Sagar two years later, once the construction is completed.

He laid the foundation stone of the Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal.

'Caste-discrimination is lethal'

Quoting Sant Ravidas' words, he said "Caste-discrimination is a lethal illness that will engulf the society and its development." The PM further motivated all to fight this illness.

Listing his achievements in an attempt to woo minority groups, he said Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is proving to be a success among tribals, dalits and backward groups and that most beneficiaries in Mudra Yojana belong to Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he added.

'Son of Sagar'

Calling himself 'beta' (son), the PM further added that financial aid of Rs 6000 are being provided to pregnant women under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (also known as Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana) and several people from SC/ST groups are being benefitted by the scheme. He further listed that his government has assured potable water to remote tribal areas.

