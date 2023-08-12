 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals, Dalits & Backward Groups
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals, Dalits & Backward Groups

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals, Dalits & Backward Groups

Quoting Sant Ravidas' words, PM Modi urged all to fight caste discrimination

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Asserting BJP's victory in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi expressed confidence that he will inaugurate Sant Ravidas Memorial in Sagar two years later, once the construction is completed.

He laid the foundation stone of the Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal.

Read Also
MP: PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Saint Ravidas Memorial In Sagar, Inaugurates Kota-Bina Rail...
article-image

'Caste-discrimination is lethal'

Quoting Sant Ravidas' words, he said "Caste-discrimination is a lethal illness that will engulf the society and its development." The PM further motivated all to fight this illness.

Read Also
PM Modi Arrives In Sagar, His 3rd Visit To Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh In Less Than 50 Days
article-image

Listing his achievements in an attempt to woo minority groups, he said Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is proving to be a success among tribals, dalits and backward groups and that most beneficiaries in Mudra Yojana belong to Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he added.

'Son of Sagar'

Calling himself 'beta' (son), the PM further added that financial aid of Rs 6000 are being provided to pregnant women under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (also known as Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana) and several people from SC/ST groups are being benefitted by the scheme. He further listed that his government has assured potable water to remote tribal areas.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals,...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Calls Himself Son Of Sagar, Lists BJP Govt's Achievements To Woo Tribals,...

How Many Cases Will BJP File? Asks Kamal Nath On Narottam Mishra's Remark About Taking Action...

How Many Cases Will BJP File? Asks Kamal Nath On Narottam Mishra's Remark About Taking Action...

AIIMS-Bhopal Works With Telangana's AIIMS-Bibinagar To Develop More Potent Treatment For Asthma

AIIMS-Bhopal Works With Telangana's AIIMS-Bibinagar To Develop More Potent Treatment For Asthma

MP: PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Saint Ravidas Memorial In Sagar, Inaugurates Kota-Bina Rail...

MP: PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Saint Ravidas Memorial In Sagar, Inaugurates Kota-Bina Rail...

MP: Gun Battle Over Land Injures Two Youths In Morena

MP: Gun Battle Over Land Injures Two Youths In Morena