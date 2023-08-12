 MP: PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Saint Ravidas Memorial In Sagar, Inaugurates Kota-Bina Rail Line Ahead Of Polls
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Notably, this is Prime Minister's third visit to election-bound Madhya Pradesh in less than 50 days.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangunhai Patel were present on the occasion.

Saint Ravidas memorial will be built on a land spread over 11 acres and is estimated to cost around Rs 100 crores. The temple construction is expected to be completed next 2.5 years.

PM Modi also inaugurated Kota-Bina rail line to boost connectivity.

article-image

Honouring revered saints and social reformers has been a special hallmark of the work done by the Prime Minister. Driven by his vision, Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in land spanning over 11 acres and at a cost of more than Rs. 100 crores," the PMO release said.

