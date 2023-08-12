PM Modi Arrives In Sagar, His 3rd Visit To Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh In Less Than 50 Days

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sagar in an army helicopter that he boarded from Khajuraho on Saturday. He arrived in Khajuraho in a special army aircraft. Notably, this is PM Modi's third visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in less than 50 days.

PM Modi arrived in Bhopal on June 26, he then visited Shahdol on July 1 and today he reached Sagar to lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to social reformer Sant Ravidas.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a tweet welcomed Modi writing, “Hearty welcome, salutations and felicitations to the Prime Minister of the country respected Shri Narendra Modi ji on the holy land of Madhya Pradesh. With your return, all the people of the state are excited as well as full of pride... Today, Madhya Pradesh will not only get gifts from you, but due to your efforts, that virtuous work will also be completed in Bartuma of Sagar district, for which everyone is waiting.”

Notably, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district. PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for rail and road sector projects worth over Rs 4000 crores during his visit.

According to officials, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had in February this year announced plans to build Sant Ravidas Temple and his memorial in Badtuma in Sagar district. The temple will be built in Nagar style. An interpretation museum will also be constructed to showcase work and personality of Sant Ravidas. Four galleries will be made in the museum, in which Bhakti Marg, contribution to the Nirgun Panth, philosophy of the saint Ravidas and his literature, details of harmony will also be there.