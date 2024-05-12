MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Malwa-Nimar Region To Vote On May 13, Polling In 8 Seats In Last Phase

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The polling teams left for the 1,879 booths in the district with voting material and electronic voting machines (EVMs) distributed to them on Sunday at the Polytechnic College campus.

The distribution of material was completed before noon, ensuring that polling parties of Dhar assembly constituency received their supplies early in the morning. Special arrangements were made to combat the heat, including the provision of cold drinks and temporary hospitals for emergency health treatment.

In an innovative move, 13 polling stations will be run by disabled individuals, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the election process. Deputy district election officer Ashwini Kumar Rawat expressed confidence in the safe and efficient operation of polling centres, highlighting the deployment of 8,264 polling personnel, including reserves, and the acquisition of 479 school vehicles and 200 small vehicles for their transportation.

Moreover, 155 pink polling booths, operated entirely by women personnel, aim to enhance the election experience and promote gender equality in the electoral process. The administrative staff, led by collector Priyank Mishra and ASP Inderjit Bakalwar, have extended their best wishes to the polling team for a successful voting process.

Stats at a glance

The recently released voter statistics for Dhar parliamentary constituency highlight a total of 19,46,627 registered voters. Among these, 9,75,437 are male, 9,71,145 are female, and 45 are classified as third gender. The district comprises 18,754 disabled voters.

The electoral infrastructure includes 2,159 polling booths, catering to the voting needs of 16,64,000 voters across seven assembly constituencies. Notably, the Mhow assembly alone accounts for 2,82,560 voters, reflecting the district's diverse and sizable electorate.