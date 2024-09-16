J&K Encounter Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover, Shot Dead By Army's Heavy Firing During Baramulla Encounter; Dramatic Drone Footage Surfaces

J&K Encounter Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover, Shot Dead By Heavy Firing By Army During Baramulla Encounter; Dramatic Drone Footage Surfaces | Video screengrab

Srinagar: A dramatic drone footage of the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday has surfaced on the internet. The footage shows one terrorist coming out of a building, firing his assault rifle as he tries to escape. Army engaged with him swiftly and after a brief pursuit, the terrorist fell and attempted to crawl a few metres before being neutralised by heavy firing.

This intense operation, which spanned overnight, ended with the elimination of three 'hardcore' terrorists, making it a major success for the security forces.

Details On The Encounter

The operation took place in Chak Tapper Kreeri, where the security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, according to an NDTV report. Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, confirmed the neutralisation of the three terrorists, emphasizing that the mission was carried out with professionalism, ensuring no civilian casualties or damage to property.

The encounter started when the forces received intelligence regarding the presence of unidentified terrorists in the area. Acting on this information, they cordoned off the location, an old building where the terrorists were hiding. When the security columns moved in, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a return of fire from the forces. The operation continued through the night into the morning, leading to the successful neutralisation of the militants.

Footage Shows Terrorist Escaping The Premises

The footage caught on the security forces' drone camera shows one of the terrorists attempting to flee towards a cluster of trees near the compound wall, but the sustained gunfire from the security forces incapacitated him before he could escape. The white dust clouds from the bullet impacts can be seen in the video, marking the intensity of the exchange.

This operation comes at a time when the security forces have been facing challenges, including recent casualties. In a separate encounter in Kupwara, two army soldiers were killed in action, further giving an idea of the risks faced by the forces in the region.

The successful outcome in Baramulla provides a morale boost for the security personnel as they continue their efforts to maintain peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. The timing is crucial, as the region gears up for assembly elections, scheduled to be held in three phases starting September 18.