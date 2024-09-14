J&K Triple Encounter: 2 Soldiers Killed In Kishtwar, 2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Kathua; Another Gunfight Reported In Baramulla

Kishtwar: Two Indian soldiers tragically lost their life in a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Friday. The bravehearts were identified as Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar and Sepoy Arvind Singh, according to a social media update by White Knight Corps of Indian Army paying homage to them for their bravery.

Another Encounter Underway In Baramulla

Another encounter took place in the Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla district late on Friday night, where security forces had launched an operation against militants. Officials confirmed that two to three terrorists were believed to be hiding in the area and efforts were ongoing to neutralise them.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the situation via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." The encounter is part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the region.

#Encounter has started at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 13, 2024

2 Terrorists Shot Dead In Kathua

In a separate encounter in Kathua, troops from the Rising Star Corps successfully eliminated two terrorists. The incidents occurred amidst heightened security concerns in the region, especially as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

Details On Kishtwar Encounter

The gunbattle in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area erupted after security forces, acting on intelligence inputs, initiated an operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to the reports citing army’s statement, contact with the terrorists was established at approximately 3:30 pm.

In the ensuing firefight, two soldiers were killed in action, while the operation remains active. According to an NDTV report citing sources the terrorists involved in the Kishtwar encounter were linked to a previous attack in Doda in July, where four soldiers, including an officer, were killed.

The encounters come at a sensitive time, just days before voting begins in eight assembly constituencies across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts in the Chenab Valley, along with 16 seats in South Kashmir, including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam on September 18. These areas have been prone to violence, and security forces are on high alert to ensure a peaceful election process.

PM Modi To Campaign In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Jammu and Kashmir today, as part of the political buildup to the elections. Voting in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts will take place in the second and third phases on September 25 and October 1, respectively, amid ongoing security operations to quell any potential terrorist activity.