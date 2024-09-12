J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi's So-Called Vision Of 'Naya Kashmir' Will Fail,' Says MP Rashid Engineer

New Delhi: As Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer left for Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after being granted interim bail by Delhi's special NIA court in a terror funding case, he said that the election is important as Kashmir is at a crucial stage. Lashing out at the centre, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Naya Kashmir' will collapse.

"I will just say that truth will prevail. I hope for the justice. The election is important as Kashmir is at a crucial stage. The people of J&K will successfully fight for justice as they are united. PM Modi's so-called vision of 'Naya Kashmir' will fail," Rashid Engineer.

#WATCH | Delhi | Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer says, "I will just say that truth will prevail. I hope for the justice. The election is important as Kashmir is at a crucial stage. The people of J&K will successfully fight for justice as they are united. PM Modi's so-called vision… pic.twitter.com/boFFMh8HoV — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Court Grants Interim Bail To Rashid Engineer

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued a release order for Rashid Engineer, imposing the condition that he must not speak to the media about the ongoing terror funding case. This followed the interim bail granted to him on Tuesday, ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Rashid Engineer has been granted interim bail until October 2.

#WATCH | Delhi: Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer released from Tihar jail after he was granted interim bail by Delhi's special NIA court in a terror funding case.



The interim bail has been granted till October 2, 2024, to allow him to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/K1OJVjgadQ — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

However, the pronouncement of the order on his regular bail plea, scheduled for Wednesday, has been deferred to October 5, 2024.

Rashid Engineer had filed a bail application requesting interim bail for three months, while his regular bail application remains pending before the same court, with an order initially expected on September 11.

His counsel, Vikhyat Oberoi, argued that the interim bail was necessary for campaigning in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and to fulfil his duties as a parliamentarian.

NIA Opposes The Regular Bail Plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the regular bail plea, stating that Rashid Engineer, as a Member of Parliament, might misuse his position to influence witnesses and obstruct justice if granted bail. The agency presented a confidential report indicating that Engineer had previously misused telephone facilities while in Tihar Central Jail, leading to restrictions on his call privileges. The NIA fears he might misuse his liberty in a similar manner if released on bail.

Rashid, who recently won the Baramulla seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeks bail as his case progresses. Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh has reserved the order on Rashid Engineer's bail application after a detailed in-camera hearing. The court is expected to pronounce its decision on September 11, 2024.

Why Was Rashid Engineer Arrested In The First Place?

Engineer Rashid, arrested in connection with a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had submitted a second regular bail application in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Earlier, the same court had granted Engineer Rashid a two-hour custody parole on July 5 to allow him to take the oath as a Member of Parliament.

In 2005, Rashid was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar for allegedly supporting militants. He was held for three months and 17 days on charges of anti-national activities and incarcerated in various prisons, including Cargo, Humhama, and Raj Bagh. However, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar later dropped all charges against him on humanitarian grounds.

In August 2019, Rashid was again arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). While incarcerated, he filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail and won by a margin of 204,000 votes, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.