Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional Campaign

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: State Government To Allocate ₹70 Crore For District-Level Rallies To Boost Scheme's Promotion | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

As if the earlier allocation of approximately Rs 200 crore was not enough for the media blitzkrieg to publicise Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, the Mahayuti government has cleared yet another proposal in which Rs 70 crore will be spent on organising district-level rallies.

According to the government order issued a few days back, all the district collectors have been asked to organise rallies where the presence of at least 5,000 women is mandatory. The rallies aim to promote not just the Ladki Bahin scheme but other schemes as well, which indicates the thrust being put on schemes meant for women in view of the upcoming state assembly elections, a state government official said.

Roughly, each district will be getting close to Rs2 cr each for the rallies for which district-level committees will be formed. The participants will be asked to channelise money they are receiving under the Ladki Bahin scheme through self-help groups, according to the government decision.

The state scheme will be extended to provide monetary assistance to the members of the self-help groups where the Central government is promoting the Lakhpati Didi scheme. The district-level rallies will make womenfolk aware of the benefits of investing the amount they are getting through schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, it says.

Surprisingly, the district administration will be getting just 15 to 20 days to organise the rallies as the announcement of the election schedule is expected in the first week of October, said an official.