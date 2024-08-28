 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana': State Cyber Department Warns Applicants Of Fraud; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana': State Cyber Department Warns Applicants Of Fraud; Check Details

'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana': State Cyber Department Warns Applicants Of Fraud; Check Details

The Maharashtra government on June 28 approved the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Y' scheme for the economic independence of women in the state.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’s 1st Installment Likely To Be Released On August 17 |

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has appealed to women who have applied for Ladki Bahin Yojana to remain alert as cyber crooks may try to dupe them.

“Some people may call you on the pretext of document verification or first instalment deposit in the name of the scheme. In that call, the person may ask you for OTP or send a link and ask you to click on it. If you click on that link or give the OTP, your phone may get hacked, which may lead to emptying your bank account. Do not give OTP to any unauthorised person and do not click on unknown links. Get information only from official and reliable sources. Warn your parents about this scam, so that they do not fall prey to such scams,” the alert from Maharashtra Cyber Department stated.

The Maharashtra government on June 28 approved the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Y' scheme for the economic independence of women in the state. Under the scheme, Rs1,500 is transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mahayuti Government Relaxations For Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana To Boost Pilgrimage...
article-image

The money will be credited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account via direct benefit transfer (DBT). The deadline for submitting applications on the online or offline platform is August 31. Following the scheme's announcement, it has received enthusiastic support from women, with over 1.62 crore registrations recorded as of August 14.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing Capital Punishment For Rapists; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To September 19
Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To September 19
Satish Kumar Appointed As New Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board, First Dalit To Hold Position
Satish Kumar Appointed As New Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board, First Dalit To Hold Position
Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Pune Builder Files FIR Against 5 Individuals At Colaba For Alleged ₹6.5 Crore Fraud
Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Pune Builder Files FIR Against 5 Individuals At Colaba For Alleged ₹6.5 Crore Fraud

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To...

Mumbai: MHADA Reduces Prices For 370 Houses, Extends Online Lottery Application Deadline To...

Mumbai: IDBI Manager Jailed For 1 Yr Over ​65 Lakh Fraud Case

Mumbai: IDBI Manager Jailed For 1 Yr Over ​65 Lakh Fraud Case

'No Arrest Should Be Made In Routine Manner On Mere Allegation': Bombay HC While Quashing...

'No Arrest Should Be Made In Routine Manner On Mere Allegation': Bombay HC While Quashing...

Maharashtra Cooperation Dept Drops 5 Cooperative Sugar Mills Associated With Opposition Party...

Maharashtra Cooperation Dept Drops 5 Cooperative Sugar Mills Associated With Opposition Party...

Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Pune Builder Files FIR Against 5 Individuals At Colaba For Alleged ₹6.5 Crore...

Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Pune Builder Files FIR Against 5 Individuals At Colaba For Alleged ₹6.5 Crore...