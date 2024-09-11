 Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Shiv Sena Appoints 7 Coordinators Across 7 Divisions Of Maharashtra
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Shiv Sena Appoints 7 Coordinators Across 7 Divisions Of Maharashtra

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana | File Image

Shiv Sena has appointed coordinators across seven divisions of Maharashtra for the extensive 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Family Visit' campaign, aimed at reaching two crore households in the state.

The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane on September 10, 2024. Under the campaign, the party's one lakh workers will visit 15 beneficiary families daily. The goal is to reach one crore families within a week.

The initiative aims to inform families about ten key government schemes. Key responsibilities for the campaign have been assigned to the Youth Wing of Shiv Sena.

List Of Coordinators Appointed

Bhausaheb Chaudhary & Mr. Rajendra Chaudhary for North Maharashtra.

Sanjay More and  Anil Bhor for Western Vidarbha

Siddhesh Kadam & Susiben Shah for Mumbai and Thane region

Rahul Shewale & Krishna Hegde for Western Maharashtra. 

Manisha Kayande & Kiran Sonawane for eastern Vidarbha 

Amey Ghole & Amol Navle for Marathwada

Vaibhav Thorat & Rupesh Patil for Konkan region 

