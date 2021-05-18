Mumbai

Monday Mayhem! Damaged COVID-19 vaccination centres, rescue operation of ONGC's barge P305 - Aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

BKC COVID19 care centre damaged due to cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI

The fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains and caused unprecedented levels of destructions besides one death, two missing and 10 injured, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said in a post-cyclone 'autopsy report', on Tuesday.

The country's commercial capital also experienced its closest brush with a mega-cyclonic storm in the past 73 years, and the third most severe cyclone impact in the past 3 three years in a row after Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast in 2020 and Cyclone Vayu had moved away parallel to the west coast in 2019.

Living up to the IMD's prediction of 110kms/hr windspeeds in Mumbai, the city notched 114 km/hr winds lashing Colaba, Brittania Pumping Station Reay Road recorded 177 km/hr and Malvani in Malad west saw windspeeds of 101 km/hr.

The IMD recorded a staggering average 230.3 mm rainfall in the suburbs and average 207.6 mm rains in the city side, both a record during the peak summer month of May in the past century.

The city's annual average rainfall is around 2,500 mm, implying the cyclone brought nearly 9 percent of this year's likely total rains.

The highest rainfall figures were recorded in Kandivali (320 mm), Borivali (315 mm), Dahisar (292 mm), Goregaon and Malad (281 mm each), G-South Ward of south-central Mumbai and surroundings (266 mm), and Worli (254 mm).

As many as 56 low-lying spots in the city witnessed flooding and waterlogging for several hours, disrupting traffic and pedestrian movement, with reports of water seeping in some slums or ground floor flats in buildings.

The city saw 43 incidents of minor or major house or wall crash incidents which left 9 injured, and 39 complaints of electrical short-circuits due to water seepage in electric boxes or junctions.

At least 2,364 trees or major branches were ripped off during the cyclone across the city, leading to one death and one injury.

Fishing boats moored to the shores in Malvani and Mahim shores were uprooted from their anchors in which two persons are still missing, while 8 managed to swim ashore safely, said the BMC report.

High tides at Mumbai coastal road due to cyclone Tauktae at Marine drive in Mumbai on Tuesday
ANI
Broken trees branches due to cyclone Tauktae being cleared from a road in Mumbai, Tuesday,
PTI
A view from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India
PTI
Rough sea in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Tuesday,
PTI
A helicopter flys over a ship anchored in the rough Arabian Sea near Mumbai
PTI
Garbage collects near the boats anchored at Gateway of India in Mumbai, Tuesday,
PTI
Restoration works underway at the Gateway of India in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, Tuesday
Shashank Parade
Visuals from Gateway of India
Bhushan Koyande/ FPJ Photo
Mumbai Mayor Kishor Pednekar visited Gateway of India, in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Bhushan Koyande/ FPJ Photo
An uprooted after a storm triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, at Khar in Mumbai
PTI
A car damaged by an uprooted tree aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI
Police personnel carries an umbrella as he wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on Monday.
ANI
BKC COVID19 care centre damaged due to cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI
Cyclone Effect On Mumbai Coastal Area. Visuals from Mahim
BL Soni/ FPJ Photo
Cyclone Effect On Mumbai Coastal Area. Visuals from Mahim
BL Soni/ FPJ Photo
cyclone Tauktae which unleashed its wrath on Mumbaikars on Monday had caused heavy damage to the properties of the fishermen of the city as well. Visuals from Madh Island
BL Soni/FPJ Photo
ONGC Barge P305 Update: First batch of three Rescuees brought in by Indian Navy Helo
BL Soni/ FPJ Photo
ONGC Barge P305 Update: First batch of three Rescuees brought in by Indian Navy Helo
BL Soni/ FPJ Photo
Rescued crew members of barge Gal Construction being brought at INS Shikra in Mumbai on Tuesday
Bhushan Koyande/ FPJ Photo
Rescued crew members of barge Gal Construction being brought at INS Shikra in Mumbai on Tuesday
Bhushan Koyande/ FPJ Photo

