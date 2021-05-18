Monday Mayhem! Damaged COVID-19 vaccination centres, rescue operation of ONGC's barge P305 - Aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

The fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains and caused unprecedented levels of destructions besides one death, two missing and 10 injured, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said in a post-cyclone 'autopsy report', on Tuesday.

The country's commercial capital also experienced its closest brush with a mega-cyclonic storm in the past 73 years, and the third most severe cyclone impact in the past 3 three years in a row after Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast in 2020 and Cyclone Vayu had moved away parallel to the west coast in 2019.

Living up to the IMD's prediction of 110kms/hr windspeeds in Mumbai, the city notched 114 km/hr winds lashing Colaba, Brittania Pumping Station Reay Road recorded 177 km/hr and Malvani in Malad west saw windspeeds of 101 km/hr.

The IMD recorded a staggering average 230.3 mm rainfall in the suburbs and average 207.6 mm rains in the city side, both a record during the peak summer month of May in the past century.

The city's annual average rainfall is around 2,500 mm, implying the cyclone brought nearly 9 percent of this year's likely total rains.