Cyclone Tauktae: Uprooted trees, waterlogging cause traffic snarls across Mumbai -- see pics

The traffic flow on Monday was badly affected as a number of waterlogging, tree falling incidents occurred on Monday amid the strong Cyclone Tauktae winds.
Traffic police made diversions and acted swiftly to restore the vehicular movements. The Andheri, Malad and Milan subways were shut for movement. Police also tweeted, "Traffic standstill due to water logging in and around Peddar Rd. Our officers and staff deputed on the spot to assist the commuters."
Numerous incidents of tree felling were reported across the city, where traffic police and authorities worked along with the civic authorities to move the branches and restore the vehicular movement. In one such instance, a Pydhonie Police personnel cleared the SBI Corner, YM Road of a tree which had fallen due to high-speed winds.
In a number of instances, Mumbai Police personnel also reached out to people on Twitter, which was responded well. Policemen also offered help to people who were unable to walk in the waterlogged area.
Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that the days ahead are crucial and we advise people to stay safe at home and not venture outside unnecessarily. Meanwhile traffic police are keeping a close vigil on the cyclonic rains preparedness and will act according to the situation to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Police said that waterlogging was reported in Gamadiya Junction on Pedder Rd, Netaji Palkar Chowk at R.T.I Junction, Hindmata junction, Mahalaxmi Junction, Milan Subway in Santacruz and traffic was slow moving at Chheda nagar Jn., Sai Nath Subway, King Circle.
In a tweet, Mumbai Police said, "North bound traffic is slow at Pushpa Park, Malad East. Please avoid venturing out unless it’s an unavoidable emergency. We are out on streets to assist in need of any help and trust us, you are better off indoors."
Similar waterlogging was reported at Marol pipeline, in front of golden chariot hotel, Andheri (E), R.A.K Marg at Kidwai Nagar, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Behram Baug Jn. on S. V. Road.
In a couple of tree felling incidents, traffic police first diverted the traffic and then quickly restored the movement. A massive tree has fallen across Manuel Gonsalves Road outside St Joseph's High School. Please avoid using the road as the road is temporarily closed for vehicular traffic. Senior inspector of Bandra traffic division, Parmeshwar Ganame said that the tree fall was in a gully, and had not affected any traffic movement. However, authorities were called and the traffic was restored within 45 minutes, Ganame said.