Cyclone Tauktae: Uprooted trees, waterlogging cause traffic snarls across Mumbai -- see pics



Similar waterlogging was reported at Marol pipeline, in front of golden chariot hotel, Andheri (E), R.A.K Marg at Kidwai Nagar, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Behram Baug Jn. on S. V. Road.

In a couple of tree felling incidents, traffic police first diverted the traffic and then quickly restored the movement. A massive tree has fallen across Manuel Gonsalves Road outside St Joseph's High School. Please avoid using the road as the road is temporarily closed for vehicular traffic. Senior inspector of Bandra traffic division, Parmeshwar Ganame said that the tree fall was in a gully, and had not affected any traffic movement. However, authorities were called and the traffic was restored within 45 minutes, Ganame said.