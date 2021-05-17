Mumbai: Latest updates - Mumbai Airport operations closure has been extended up to 6 pm today

Aaditya Thackeray visited Disaster Management room of BMC to take update on current situation of Cyclone Tauktae
Visited the Disaster Management room of the
As a result of the cyclone alert, the closure of operations at CSMIA has been further extended until 1800 hrs of 17th May 2021, says CSMIA.
Officials handle a billboard that fell due to strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae on May 17. Visuals from Desai Naka in Kalyan, Thane.
Mumbai weather update: Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc; extremely heavy rainfall over next few hours in city, says IMD
Cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday
Navi Mumbai's rainfall data on May 17
NMMC MONSOON 2021
Rainfall
17/05/2021 , 8:30 am To
17/05/2021 , 02.30 pm.
Belapur - 22.00 mm
Nerul - 27.00 mm
Vashi - 32.40 mm
Koparkhairne- 40.80 mm
Airoli - 37.90 mm
Total Avg - 32.02 mm
Cyclone: Heavy showers, strong winds in Mumbai; IMD upgrades rain forecast
Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain and wind speed upto 120 kmph over the next few hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the afternoon.
Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Mumbai, Navy on rescue to Bombay High
Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai with full fury bringing heavy rains, strong gales of over 75-85 kmph, which wreaked havoc by uprooting scores of trees, damaged some homes, and disrupted road traffic, though there were no human casualties, officials said on Monday.
In an alarming development, the Indian Navy has despatched two ships to rescue around 273 personnel of the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) who are stranded on a drifting barge near the Bombay High Fields, around 175 km off Mumbai, in the direct path of the cyclone whirling towards Gujarat in the choppy Arabian Sea.
