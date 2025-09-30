Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Railway Station’s Poor Condition Raises Questions On City’s Second Cleanest Ranking

Citizens highlight unhygienic conditions, potholes and drainage issues at Belapur railway station despite Navi Mumbai’s Swachh Survekshan award | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai has been ranked as the second cleanest city in the country under the Central Government’s Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey). However, the poor condition of Belapur railway station one of the city’s main stations has raised serious doubts about the credibility of such rankings.

While the city basks in the glory of the award, the unhygienic state of the station premises has left citizens shocked.

Inspection Reveals Multiple Issues

Members of the Sajag Nagrik Manch (Alert Citizens Forum) recently inspected the Belapur station area and highlighted several issues: accumulation of drainage water on roads, rapid deterioration of a road resurfaced just three months ago, danger posed by the partially collapsed wall of Urban Haat forcing commuters to risk their lives, unhygienic conditions and foul smell creating health hazards, encroachment by hawkers inconveniencing commuters, as well as potholes and uneven roads caused by sunken paver blocks in many places.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

"Senior CIDCO officials must conduct site inspections of all railway station buildings and surrounding infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. In addition, a white paper on maintenance expenses for every railway station building and premises over the past three years should be published and uploaded on CIDCO’s website.” Sudip Shah, Member, Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai.

Citizens Demand Inclusive Cleanliness Surveys

Railway commuters expressed anger, stating that in future, inspection committees of Swachh Survekshan should not rely solely on what municipal officials show them but must include citizens in a thorough on-ground survey. Otherwise, awarding ranks based on selective and superficial checks misrepresents reality and misleads the public about the true cleanliness standards of the city.

Citizens further pointed out that public participation in the cleanliness survey is largely a formality. "Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation merely collects forms with limited “yes” or “no” responses from citizens, without genuinely considering their opinions, suggestions, or complaints. This prevents the true picture of cleanliness efforts from reaching the public, " said a resident.

Residents Urge Immediate Corrective Action

Residents have demanded that CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation), which holds primary responsibility for maintaining the Belapur railway station area, should take immediate corrective measures. They insisted that officials conduct a detailed inspection and ensure necessary improvements without delay, warning that otherwise, public health, safety, and convenience would remain at risk.

