Navi Mumbai News: Urban Haat–Belapur Station Road Turns Hazardous; Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands CIDCO Action

Collapsed wall and unhygienic conditions near Belapur Railway Station endanger daily commuters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The road connecting Urban Haat and Belapur Railway Station, used daily by thousands of commuters, has become dangerous as the adjoining wall has reached a dilapidated state. Portions of the wall have already collapsed at two spots, directly onto the road, posing a serious threat to the safety of pedestrians and railway passengers.

Residents Fear Accidents

"Residents of Agroli, Sectors 30–31, and the Income Tax Colony rely on this stretch for daily travel. With constant commuter movement, citizens fear that an accident could occur at any moment," said a member of the Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Poor Quality Work Raises Questions

The Manch pointed out that just three months ago, this road was asphalted after persistent follow-up. However, its rapid deterioration has raised serious questions about the quality of work carried out by CIDCO.

Sewage Overflow Creates Health Hazards

In addition, sewage water from the toilets inside the Belapur railway station building is flowing onto the adjoining footpath, creating foul stench and unhygienic conditions. The footpath has effectively turned into a breeding ground for filth.

Citizens Demand Better Maintenance

Railway commuters have issued a stern warning that CIDCO, as the city’s planner, should not focus only on new constructions but also maintain existing infrastructure. Otherwise, this road should be urgently handed over to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)..

Potholes and Sunken Paver Blocks

Citizens have also highlighted that the paver blocks on both sides of Belapur station have sunk, creating potholes. Ironically, several CIDCO offices are located in the same station area, yet these issues remain unattended.

Also Watch:

Urban Haat Neglect Criticised

Adding to the concerns, commuters remarked that while CIDCO spent crores to start the Urban Haat project with much fanfare, neglect over the years has left it in disrepair. The walls of Urban Haat are now covered with moss and weeds.

Commuter’s voice: “CIDCO administration must wake up from its slumber and pay urgent attention to the deteriorating infrastructure around Belapur station.” — Trishila Kamble, Railway Commuter, Belapur.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/