 Mumbai News: BMC Hospitals To Launch Online Portal, Dashboard And 24x7 Generic Medicine Shops
Mumbai News: BMC Hospitals To Launch Online Portal, Dashboard And 24x7 Generic Medicine Shops

Patients visiting BMC hospitals will soon be able to check facilities, bed availability, and diagnostic services with just one click. The civic body’s health department has decided to launch an online portal, dashboard, and chatbot to provide real-time information about major hospitals like KEM, Sion, Nair, and Cooper, as well as suburban hospitals and primary health centres.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
BMC to launch online portal and generic medicine shops at hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai: Patients visiting BMC hospitals will soon be able to check facilities, bed availability, and diagnostic services with just one click. The civic body's health department has decided to launch an online portal, dashboard, and chatbot to provide real-time information about major hospitals like KEM, Sion, Nair, and Cooper, as well as suburban hospitals and primary health centres.

Reducing Waiting Time

The move aims to help patients access details before visiting hospitals and reduce waiting time, with a token system to be piloted at Cooper Hospital.

Affordable Medicines for All

Alongside this digital initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also cleared the way for affordable healthcare by permitting the National Federation of Farmers Procurement Processing and Retailing Co-operative of India Ltd. (NECOF) to run generic medicine shops at its hospitals. The shops will be allotted 150 sq. ft. of space and will remain open round-the-clock, offering medicines at subsidised rates under the Centre’s Jan Aushadhi policy.

Officials’ Statement

According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade, these facilities will be available in suburban, major, speciality, and super-speciality hospitals. BMC officials confirmed that the space will be rented out to the cooperative, which must comply with strict conditions such as FDA-approved storage, price control under the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and maintenance of purchase records.

Key Conditions for Shops

. 24-hour operation at BMC hospitals.

. Minimum of three State Pharmacy Council-registered pharmacists on duty.

. Compliance with NPPA price norms.

. Proper records for all medicines sourced externally.

. Medicines to be stored as per FDA temperature guidelines.

. 5% discount on branded medicines.

