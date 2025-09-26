 Navi Mumbai Medical Miracle: Seven-Month-Old Navi Mumbai Baby Successfully Undergoes Cochlear Implant Surgery With NMMC Support
Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
In a rare medical achievement, a seven-month-old baby from Navi Mumbai has successfully undergone a cochlear implant surgery with support from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Education, Training and Service Center for the Differently-Abled (ETC Center).

Doctors confirmed that the infant, Vallabh Hande, can now hear with both ears, making him one of the youngest babies in the world to undergo this complex procedure.

Diagnosis and Initial Challenges

Vallabh’s parents, Dilip and family, discovered their child was born deaf and sought treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where tests confirmed complete hearing loss. With the surgery costing between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh, the family faced financial and emotional challenges.

NMMC’s ETC Center Provides Support

The Hande family approached NMMC’s ETC Center, where AVT therapist Vidya Kadam and social worker Sumitra Gaikwad guided them through the medical, psychological, and financial aspects of the procedure. Under the civic body’s cochlear implant scheme, the family received the necessary financial assistance.

Significance of the Surgery

ETC Director Dr. Anuradha Babar said the center has been funding cochlear implant surgeries for over a decade, helping many children overcome hearing disabilities.

“This case is especially significant because Vallabh is among the youngest babies to receive this surgery successfully. It shows what timely support and medical intervention can achieve,” she added.

Surgery and Activation

The surgery was performed on 23rd August 2025, with ETC officials closely involved in the process. On 16th September 2025, Vallabh’s implant was successfully activated.

Parents Express Gratitude

“Arranging funds for this surgery was nearly impossible for us. ETC’s timely help and encouragement gave us confidence. Today, our baby can hear – and for that, we are deeply grateful,” said Vallabh’s father, Dilip Hande, overcome with emotion.

Civic Officials Applaud Success

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, who personally monitored the case, expressed satisfaction at the outcome and directed the ETC Center to extend similar support to more differently-abled residents. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar lauded the swift action of ETC staff in ensuring timely diagnosis and assistance.

