Mumbai News: BMC Launches Fast-Track Online Marriage Registration Service With QR Codes

Mumbai: After launching weekend marriage registration services at its administrative wards last Sunday, the BMC has now introduced a fast-track online registration system, available Monday to Friday through its official website on an appointment basis.

Certificates issued under this service will include a QR code for digital verification and will soon be integrated with DigiLocker for secure, paperless access. With these initiatives, the BMC became the first municipal corporation in the country to offer marriage registration services even on public holidays.

High Demand for Marriage Registration

According to recent data, around 30,000 to 35,000 marriages are registered annually with the BMC. The fast-track marriage registration service is available on weekdays, while the weekend service operates on Saturdays and Sundays. Both services require the standard fee plus an additional Rs 2,500.

Application Process and Deadlines

According to the BMC, although the service was introduced just last week as a new offering, couples wishing to register their marriage on weekends must submit their online appointment applications by 5:00 PM on the day prior to their preferred date. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered for appointments that week.

For fast-track marriage registrations on weekdays, applications can be submitted online on the same day for immediate processing. This service will be especially useful for those needing same-day issuance of marriage certificates for urgent requirements.

Online Application and Verification

All marriage registrations will now be handled through an online application process. Following thorough verification, the marriage registration certificate will be sent directly to the applicants via email.

Policy Reform Expands Eligibility

The BMC's press release stated that "In a recent policy reform by the government, the earlier restriction requiring marriages to have taken place within Maharashtra for registration with the municipal corporation has been removed. As a result, couples who have married anywhere in the world can now register their marriage with the administrative office of the BMC that has jurisdiction over the current residence of either spouse."

