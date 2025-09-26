Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Health Check-Up Camp For Sanitation Workers Under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: As part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized a preventive health check-up camp on Friday for sanitation workers and their families in Kalamboli.

Wards Covered and Services Offered

The camp was held in wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16 under the Kalamboli Ward Committee. The initiative aimed at ensuring healthcare access for sanitation staff, who play a vital role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness.

Doctors carried out routine health check-ups, including blood pressure, diabetes, and blood sugar tests, along with vaccinations and health awareness sessions. Participants also received individual consultations and guidance for further treatment if required. Medicines were distributed free of cost.

Officials Emphasize Importance of the Initiative

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate oversaw the arrangements, while Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi emphasized that such initiatives not only improve awareness but also directly benefit sanitation workers, a crucial section of society.

Community Response

Sanitation employees and their families attended the camp in large numbers and expressed the need for such programs to be organized regularly.

