Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 'Swachhotsav 2025' To Promote Cleanliness Across City

Panvel: In a bid to boost the cleanliness campaign across the city, Panvel Municipal Corporation has launched “Swachhotsav 2025” under the guidance of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. The initiative aims to spread the message “Clean Panvel – Beautiful Panvel” and encourages citizens to actively participate in maintaining a cleaner city.

Health Check-Up Camps for Sanitation Workers

As part of the program, Kharghar ward committees organized preventive health check-up camps for sanitation workers and their families across all six wards. The camps offered blood tests, blood pressure monitoring, other essential health screenings, and medical guidance.

पनवेल महानगरपालिका

“ स्वच्छोत्सव 2025”

स्वच्छता ही सेवा २०२५

पनवेल महानगरपालिका हद्दीमध्ये स्वच्छता ही सेवा 2025 अंतर्गत "एक दिवस, एक तास,एक साथ " ही नागरिकांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली राबविली जाणारी देशव्यापी स्वच्छता मोहीम दिनांक 25 सप्टेंबर 2025 रोजी सकाळी 8 वाजता पनवेल… pic.twitter.com/ftX9D04DFY — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) September 23, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate said the initiative was aimed at ensuring the well-being of sanitation staff who play a crucial role in keeping the city clean.

Ward Committees Drive Cleanliness Efforts

In Ward Committee B, a special cleanliness drive was conducted in neglected areas and garbage-accumulated CTU sites. Municipal employees, local citizens, and NGOs came together to clean these areas. The program concluded with a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan pledge, reinforcing the importance of regular cleanliness.

Similarly, Ward Committees C and D carried out large-scale cleanliness drives in public spaces, roads, markets, and government office premises. The campaigns reportedly created a positive awareness among citizens about hygiene and sanitation.

Call for Citizen Participation

The municipal corporation emphasized that the success of Swachhotsav 2025 depends on active citizen participation and urged residents to join the ongoing initiatives to make Panvel a cleaner and healthier city.

