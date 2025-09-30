INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea

INS Imphal |

The indigenous guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal, a unit of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, successfully participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) on September 29, 2025. The Indian warship is currently mission-deployed in the Arabian Sea.

The exercise was designed to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation between the two navies. Activities included advanced tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying operations, and specialized anti-piracy training such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, alongside the sharing of best practices and procedures.

Upon completion of the scheduled exercise, both units proceeded with their respective operational tasking. This engagement underscores the sustained commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States.