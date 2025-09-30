 INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiINS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea

INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea

Activities included advanced tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying operations, and specialized anti-piracy training such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, alongside the sharing of best practices and procedures.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
INS Imphal |

The indigenous guided-missile destroyer INS Imphal, a unit of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, successfully participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) on September 29, 2025. The Indian warship is currently mission-deployed in the Arabian Sea.

The exercise was designed to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation between the two navies. Activities included advanced tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying operations, and specialized anti-piracy training such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, alongside the sharing of best practices and procedures.

Read Also
'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final;...
article-image

Upon completion of the scheduled exercise, both units proceeded with their respective operational tasking. This engagement underscores the sustained commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

FPJ Shorts
INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea
INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Koyna Dam Area In Maharashtra's Satara District, No Damage Reported
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Koyna Dam Area In Maharashtra's Satara District, No Damage Reported
Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized
Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized
'Musalman Hone Ke Saza': Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Close Aide Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested In Bareilly - VIDEO
'Musalman Hone Ke Saza': Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Close Aide Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested In Bareilly - VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea

INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea

Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan,...

Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan,...

Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund

Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...