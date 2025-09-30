Navi Mumbai Crime News: Robbery Attempt Foiled At TJSB Bank In Rabale MIDC; Robbers Flee Empty-Handed | Representational Image

An attempted robbery at the TJSB Bank branch in Rabale MIDC was foiled in the early hours of Sunday after unidentified robbers failed to break open the strongroom safe and the ATM machine. With both attempts unsuccessful, the intruders fled without any cash. Rabale MIDC Police have registered a case against the unidentified robbers and launched a search operation.

Robbers Entered Through Rear Grill

According to officials, the bank employs a security guard only during working hours, between 10 a.m. and closing. On September 26, after staff shut the branch for the weekend, robbers gained entry around midnight on Saturday by cutting through the rear iron grill of the bank.

Failed Attempts at Safe and ATM

Inside, the intruders first tried to break open the strongroom safe but failed. They then attempted to damage the ATM machine, but this too could not be breached. On Monday morning, September 29, bank employees arriving for duty noticed signs of the break-in. The branch manager inspected the premises and confirmed the robbers’ attempts before lodging a complaint with Rabale MIDC Police.

Repeat Targeting of the Same Branch

Police revealed that this was not the first such incident at the branch. In April 2023, robbers had entered by forcing open a sliding window and rear grill. While they failed to break into the lockers, they escaped with the bank’s CCTV DVR and other equipment. A case was registered at that time as well.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are probing the repeated targeting of the same branch. “We are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area and using technical surveillance to trace the culprits. They will be identified and brought to justice soon,” a senior Rabale MIDC Police officer said.